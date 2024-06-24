Travis Kelce’s surprise Eras Tour performance was a hit with both Swifties and sports fans.

“Once again … I can’t help but feel a phenomenal sense of pride,” sports analyst Pat McAfee wrote via X on Sunday, June 23. “None of the other bums Taylor [Swift] has been with would ever be this prepared and poised in front of 90,000 people while wearing that costume.”

McAfee, 37, went on to praise Kelce’s enthusiasm, writing, “A football man proving to the world that chivalry is not dead … and you’re allowed to be bumped to support your partner.”

Kelce, 34, was in attendance at all three of Swift’s London Eras Tour shows from Friday, June 21, through Sunday. During the third night at Wembley Stadium, Kelce made his onstage debut with Swift, also 34, during the Tortured Poets Department set.

He joined two of her dancers, Kameron Saunders and Jan Ravnik, dressed in a black morning suit and top hat during a skit in which they helped Swift get ready to perform the track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” As the dancers assisted with a costume change, Kelce fanned himself and Swift, pretended to fix her makeup and hyped her up by busting some dance moves.

Swift included photos and a clip of the moment in her London Eras Tour recap Instagram post on Monday, June 24. “And I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows,” she wrote in the caption. (Swift will return for five more shows at Wembley Stadium in August.)

Swift’s post marked the second time she’s featured Kelce on her Instagram feed, the first being a backstage selfie they took with Prince William and his kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte ahead of Friday’s concert. The date of the concert happened to fall on the same date as William’s 42nd birthday.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝,” she wrote alongside the sweet snap, which featured herself, Kelce and the royals smiling at the camera, on Saturday, June 22. Not present for the show was William’s youngest, son Prince Louis, and his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, the latter of whom has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

Kelce’s London Eras Tour experience was full of many more memorable moments, from doing the choreography to songs like “So High School,” “Shake It Off” and “Karma” to sneaking underneath the stage for his TTPD performance in a green cape worn by dancers for the Evermore song “Willow.”

Among the shows’ lineup of celebrity attendees was the athlete’s brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, both of whom were spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans. Travis and Swift celebrated the conclusion of her first round of England concerts by stepping out for a date night in London after Sunday’s show.