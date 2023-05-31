Staying neutral! Sam Feher got real about navigating friendships on Summer House amid Danielle Olivera and Lindsay Hubbard’s feud.

“We’re not doing blind loyalty in this house,” Sam, 25, revealed during the May 18 episode of Apple One’s “Chanel in the City” podcast. “Also, I had just met them. So, I was like, ‘I’m not blindly loyal to anyone. I just met you guys.’”

The season 7 newbie explained that Danielle, 34, and Lindsay’s drama is “not black and white.” She told host and stand-up comedian Chanel Omari that if she were to “take sides” then she’d be “ignoring all the nuance” of the situation.

“Ultimately, if we want these girls to resolve their issues and become friends again … everyone needs to take accountability for what they’re f—king up,” Sam said. “Then they also need to, like, listen to the other person, hear them out, talk it through.”

During season 7 of the Bravo series, which concluded earlier this month, fans watched as Danielle and Lindsay, 36, butted heads over the publicist’s relationship with Carl Radke. The New Jersey native voiced concern over how fast Lindsay and Carl, 38, were moving and had an emotional reaction when she wasn’t included in the former Loverboy vice president of sales’ proposal in August 2022.

The friendship fallout plagued the whole house — and continued to spill over during part 1 of the Summer House reunion, which aired on Monday, May 29. “They were just really happy. It was, like, giddy little kids all the time,” Sam said of the engaged couple during the reunion. “To me, it brought joy.”

While the Feher Agency founder was supportive of the Hubb House PR founder and her fiancé, costar Paige DeSorbo made it clear she thought the pair were “fake” and calculated. Paige, 30, also praised Danielle for finally standing up for herself against Lindsay. (During the May 22 season finale, the tech guru told her former BFF they were “done” and Lindsay subsequently said she was not invited to her wedding.)

According to Sam, the estranged castmates have started to get their friendship back on track after taping the reunion. “I am happy to report that I think they are on the path to reconciliation,” the blonde beauty revealed to Omari, who once starred on Bravo’s Princesses: Long Island. “So that is really amazing to see.”

While Sam confessed that a “lot of s—t goes down in these friend groups,” she said she did her best to “mediate” the situation while filming in summer 2022.

“I think at the reunion, there was some really clear communication,” she teased on the popular pop culture podcast. “They weren’t communicating very well this summer. But I think it’s just because it was so raw. It was all happening at the same time.”

The model, who is dating Winter House’s Kory Keefer, continued: “I’m not great at confrontation if I’m being honest, like, it makes me uncomfortable. I’m not a fighter, I’m not a yeller.”

Despite being timid at times, Sam said that she is focused on “making sure that we can kind of get to a place where we all understand how we’re making each other feel.”

The brand strategist hinted that viewers will get some closure during part 2 of the reunion — after listening to Lindsay and Danielle actually communicate.

“I think that the path forward for them is going to be, not rehashing what’s happened and not, like, talking about the actions and the hurt and the communication, but instead, it’s going to be setting expectations for the future,” the Bravo personality added, noting that fans need to “stick it out” until the very end of the reunion show.

Part 2 of the Summer House season 7 reunion airs on Bravo Monday, June 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

