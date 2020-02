Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

After initially turning Evan Bass down, Carly Waddell eventually warmed up to him during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and it ended in an engagement. They tied the knot in a TV wedding in Mexico in June 2017. She found out she was pregnant during that trip, and the couple welcomed their daughter Isabella Evelyn in February 2018. Carly gave birth to son Charlie Wolfe in November 2019.