Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

At the end of season 5, Kevin Wendt ended his relationship with Astrid Loch, leaving her shocked and heartbroken. However, he reached out immediately when he arrived home in Canada and told her he regretted it. Since then, the two have continued to work on their relationship. And in December 2018, the Germany native moved from Florida to Toronto to live with the former Bachelor Winter Games star.