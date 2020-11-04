Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The One Tree Hill alum, who married Morgan in October 2019, is set to appear alongside her husband on The Walking Dead during its 10th season. Burton will play Lucille, the late wife to Morgan’s character, Negan. The duo, who share two children, have costarred in the AMC series Friday Nights in With the Morgans during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine in 2020. The Good Wife alum also appeared on Extant with Burton in 2015. Two years prior, they costarred on Grey’s Anatomy as Denny Duquette and Lauren Boswell.