Kate Chastain

The stewardess paraphrased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit statement to announce season 7 of Below Deck would be her last.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” she wrote in February. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

The good news? Kate will be back on the network as a panelist on the new talk show Bravo’s Chat Room.