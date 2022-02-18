Hannah Swensen Mysteries

Fans first met Hannah Swensen (Sweeney) in the Murder, She Baked movies, as the owner of the Cookie Jar bakery. In the new mysteries series, Hannah still loves baked goods and hasn’t lost her knack for crime solving. However, her relationship status has changed — she is engaged to detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), who she regularly teams up with to find the real criminals in her hometown.

Number of films: 1

Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Upcoming release: The Murder, She Baked spinoff mysteries franchise debuted in August 2021.