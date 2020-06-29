JoJo Fletcher’s Season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

While the couple were set to wed on June 13, 2020, they were forced to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Happy ‘What would have been Wedding Day’ to us!” JoJo wrote via Instagram. “As you guys know, we have spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams but given the circumstances of 2020, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone our special day. Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11, I know it will be all more worth the wait. 2021, we reallyyyyy can’t wait for you.”

While they await their wedding day, the duo are keeping busy with their careers. In addition to hosting CNBC’s Cash Pad and Paramount Pictures’ Fittest Couple, Jordan works as an SEC football analyst and JoJo runs her Fletch clothing line. They live in Dallas, Texas.