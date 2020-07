Robby Hayes

The season 12 runner-up’s reality TV career continued after the Bachelorette. In addition to briefly dating Amanda Stanton on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, Robby has been featured on episodes of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules (he dated Scheana Shay) and MTV’s Siesta Key during his relationship with Juliette Porter.

Robby also cocreated and runs Digital Marketing Agency Rebella.