Drake

While the two rappers were once good friends, the goodwill between the pair soon faded after West produced Pusha T’s “Infrared” track in May 2018, which took several jabs at the “In My Feelings” rapper. In response, the Canada native shared a savage screenshot via social media of a $100,000 invoice he sent to the designer for “promotional assistance and career-reviving” after the single’s release. Since then, the musicians have shared shady snubs about one another in new songs and on social media.