Jay-Z

While the Roc Nation founder mentored West for many years, the pair had a falling out after the “Yeezus” rapper upstaged the “Lover” singer’s VMA victory and name-dropped the “Crazy in Love” artist’s wife in his rant. Since then, the pair have shared jabs at one another, with the New York native calling out West on his 4:44 album in 2017. Afterward, West removed his entire discography from Jay-Z’s Tidal before Jay-Z admitted that the duo have a brotherly rivalry that July.