Pete Davidson

The Saturday Night Live star began dating West’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, in October 2021, which seemingly upset the fashion designer.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West rapped on his “My Life Was Never Eazy” track, which was released in January 2022.

One month later, West seemingly addressed the love triangle on his “City of Gods” track, rapping, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival. They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”

Davidson has not publicly commented on the alleged bad blood, but a source told Us in December 2021 that he was “not worried about Kanye trying to get back with Kim.”