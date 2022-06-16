Khloe and Tristan’s Contact Amid the Drama

Shortly after Tristan’s personal life made headlines again, Khloé detailed their off-camera conversations.

“I guess he had court or something so he just sends me updates, but I don’t respond,” Khloé told Kendall Jenner. “I don’t think he thinks that any of these declarations are going to be made public because it was supposed to be court sealed.”

For Khloé, the worst part was not finding out ahead of time. “That is what I keep telling him, ‘If you cheated and you admitted that, I would respect you more. You cheated, lied and were hiding it for months thinking I would never know?'” she shared. “So you know what that tells me? There is a dozen other of these situations that just haven’t outed him.”

Later in the episode, Khloé discussed her first phone call with Tristan about the situation. “I called him just [asking], ‘What do you have to say?’ And it was more yelling on my end and he was just trying to plead his case,” she told Kim. “There’s not much to talk about in my opinion. I was just like, ‘This is a joke. It is gross, it is a joke and it is embarrassing. It is disgusting. We are all over it.'”

Khloé added: “I didn’t buy tickets to this f–king circus. But somehow I am watching all these clowns act out in front of me. I want a refund. Return to sender. I don’t want to be at this show.”