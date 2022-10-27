An awkward throwback? Before Candice Swanepoel sparked romance rumors with Kanye West, the model bonded with Kim Kardashian.

During the Thursday, October 27, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the Skims founder, 42, offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her Skims campaign with Candice, 34, Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and Tyra Banks.

“Just seeing how far they have come and they are all moms and these entrepreneurs, and they are so stunning and so beautiful,” Kim said in a confessional. “They were legendary. They are legendary. And now I have the same girls modeling for my brand? It is just such a full circle, pinch-me moment.”

Viewers noticed specific interactions between Kim and Candice — who shared a hug during their reunion at the photo shoot. Kris Jenner also raved that the South Africa native was “so pretty” while discussing the upcoming campaign with her daughter.

Later in the episode, the reality star praised the group for their involvement in her business. “I am just so proud that these women represent the balance that is so needed between motherhood and working. I am so honored to have them,” Kim added.

Kim and Candice’s onscreen interaction was captured before the Victoria’s Secret Angel was briefly linked to Kanye, 45, following his split from the Selfish author.

In September, Candice was photographed at an event with the rapper during New York Fashion Week. The duo continued to spark dating speculation via social media, but an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the Grammy winner and Candice are just friends.

“They are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion,” the source shared at the time. “Anything beyond a working relationship is not true. They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses.”

The musician, who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with Kim, has dated several women after she filed for divorce in February 2021. The Yeezy designer was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he started seeing Julia Fox earlier this year.

Following their whirlwind romance, the Uncut Gems star, 32, admitted that Kanye’s highly publicized divorce contributed to their breakup. “It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it,” the actress told ES magazine in September. “And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

Julia added: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with … it just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy.”

The “Stronger” performer, for his part, has since been dating Juliana Nalu. Meanwhile, Kim moved on with Pete Davidson after they worked together on her Saturday Night Live hosting gig in October 2021.

After less than one year of dating, Us confirmed that the aspiring attorney and the comedian, 28, called it quits. “It’s upsetting for both of them, but it is what it is,” a second source exclusively told Us in August, adding that the duo will “remain friends.”

