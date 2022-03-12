Who Will Be Searching for Love?

The lineup of potential suitors has not been revealed, but the Ultimatum: Marry or Move On creator has been outspoken about highlighting a range of contestants.

“Both Season 1 and Season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever,” Coelen told The Los Angeles Times in February 2022. “There’s only so many people that we showed. It’s actually kind of interesting to see who gravitates toward who, and I’ve thought about this, and I’ve talked about this in the past — there’s something that’s very interesting to me, that when you go into an environment where you do strip away all of the trappings of the material world, and you’re in there, there’s some people that just present confidently or flirtatiously or whatever. It’s certainly not like we said, ‘Let’s stack the deck.’ No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with.”