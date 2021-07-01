Olympic Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Shawn Johnson: Now

Johnson announced her retirement from competitive gymnastics in June 2012 after a knee injury that stopped her from competing for a spot at the London Olympics. She was 20 years old. “My body is to the point where I need to rest and retire so I can be healthy for the rest of my life,” she told the Associated Press at the time.

The gold medalist married football player Andrew East, with whom she shares a successful YouTube channel, in April 2016. The pair suffered a miscarriage in October 2017, but announced in April 2019 that they are expecting again. The pair welcomed daughter Drew in October 2019 and announced in March 2021 that they were expecting baby No. 2, a boy.