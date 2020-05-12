‘Southern Charm’ Season 7: What We Know

Madison LeCroy Is Seemingly Filming

Before the shutdown, Austen’s on-again, off-again girlfriend posted several photos with the cast in Charleston via Instagram.

And as of November 2019, the twosome were more on than off, but as fans know, their relationship status is always changing.

“This week, I’m doing well with Madison. Next week, I’ll let you all know,” Austen said at BravoCon. “I tried to go our separate ways. Madison has been a person for me for a long, long time. It’s hard to walk away from someone like that. She really is a hell of a woman. She’s got it going on. I find it hard to walk away from her.”