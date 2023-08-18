It’s a cruel summer now that The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 has come to an end.

The series, which premiered on Prime Video in June 2022 and is based on the novels by Jenny Han, follows Belly Conklin (Lola Tung) as she navigates growing up — and figuring out her feelings for brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The three-book series features the siblings fighting for Belly’s attention asBelly explores her feelings for both boys before making a final decision in the third novel.

Although there are currently only 15 episodes of TSITP, the show is already a YA classic. Set in a cozy beach town in Massachusetts — but produced in the popular filming location of Wilmington, North Carolina — the series taps into the character-driven dynamics, high-stakes romances and coming-of-age drama that is reminiscent of the popular early 2000s teen genre.

Prime Video renewed The Summer I Turned Pretty for a 10-episode third – and likely final – season in July 2023, but fans may have to wait awhile until they can dive into the next chapter of the Conrad/Belly/Jeremiah saga. That’s why Us Weekly has rounded up 10 shows that will serve as the perfect binge experience in the meantime.

Keep scrolling for what to watch while waiting for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3: