When it comes to cooking, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner like to keep things quick, simple and healthy.

The mother-daughter duo exclusively shares their tasty lemon-basil roasted vegetables medley recipe in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s so versatile and always tastes good,” Kardashian, 39, says. “It’s guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser, especially when using fresh vegetables and Country Crock Plant Butter.”

The two-step, dairy-free recipe features easy-to-find ingredients such as zucchini, red bell peppers, red onions and tomatoes. For an elevated dish, Kardashian and Jenner, 67, note to serve the vegetables over hot cooked couscous or orzo.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to sharing their favorite foods — both healthy and junk food — and recipes with fans. “Cooking to me is really relaxing,” Kardashian told Food & Wine magazine in June 2017. “I love to cook everything from scratch.”

Related: Ice Cream! Pizza! See All of Khloe Kardashian's Favorite Foods Khloé Kardashian knows what she likes, especially when it comes to food. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tries to eat healthy meals as much as possible, but she also understands the importance of letting herself indulge every now and again. Case in point: In November 2019, the California native took to her Instagram […]

However, sometimes the Good American cofounder can’t resist some good takeout, especially if it’s her favorite cheat food. “I don’t know why people do this to me, because I can’t say no,” she said in a November 2019 Instagram Story video after receiving a surprise pizza delivery.

Although she contemplated whether or not to eat a slice, Kardashian chose to go for it. “I guess I just eat it and love life,” she stated.

That same month, Kardashian’s daughter True, 5, helped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum bake some homemade bread. “My baby bread baker!!!” she captioned photos of True with the cinnamon raisin loaf they made. “We bake bread together a few times a week. I pray we continue this weekly tradition forever.” (Kardashian also shares her son Tatum, 14 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.)

Related: North! Penelope! All the Kitchen Creations From the Kardashian Kids New cooks in the kitchen! As the Kardashian kids are starting to grow up, some of them are taking to social media to express their creativity. In late 2021, Kourtney Kardashian joined her daughter, Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, in making a joint TikTok account. Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North, […]

Jenner, meanwhile, showed off her perfectly organized — and ginormous — refrigerators via Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website in May 2022. The In the Kitchen With Kris cookbook author had her trio of black, matte fridges fully stocked with plenty of green fruits and veggies, drinks and dairy products. Jenner even dedicated an entire fridge to ice cream and frozen sweet treats.

Earlier this year, Kourtney, 44, taught her Instagram followers how to make her sons’ favorite smoothie recipe. “I made my sons this masterpiece smoothie for any parents looking for a healthy breakfast,” she shared via her Instagram Story in April. “They give it a 9/10.” (Kourtney, who is currently pregnant with her first baby with husband Travis Barker, shares three kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.) The fruity drink contains lmond milk, strawberries, a banana, a date, ice and Barlean’s mango peach smoothie flavor omega-3.

Keep scrolling to check out Khloé and Jenner’s full veggie medley recipe:

Lemon-Basil Roasted Vegetables Medley

Serves 6

Ingredients

3 tbsp Country Crock Plant Butter Sticks with Avocado Oil, melted

2 large zucchini, sliced

2 large red bell peppers, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 large tomatoes, seeded and chopped

¼ cup loosely packaged fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp grated lemon peel

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Related: Incredibly Ordinary Foods the Kardashians Claimed They Have Never Tried The Kardashians are not just like Us when it comes to trying basic foods. While members of the famous family, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, have become household names for documenting their ups and downs since their Keeping Up With the Kardashians days, it is their […]

Instructions

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Toss the Country Crock Plant Butter, zucchini, red peppers and red onion in a shallow roasting pan. Roast until the vegetables are tender, about 45 minutes. Toss the hot vegetables with the garlic.

2. Meanwhile, combine the tomatoes, basil, lemon juice, lemon peel and black pepper in a large bowl. Mix in the roasted vegetables. Serve warm, at room temperature or chilled.