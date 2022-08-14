Homemade hack! Cardi B is proud of her long locks thanks to an unusual shampooing process.

“My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair.” the “Bodak Yellow” songstress, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 12, alongside a photo of her long, natural hair. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey.”

She added: “I stopped cause I got really lazy. It’s odorless and I notice that it’s been giving a shine to my hair.”

The New York native’s social media followers were quickly amazed that the water from the vegetables could help her hair grow without a strong aroma. “Dominican remediesssss 😂,” one Instagram user replied.

The rap star is not the only one to wash her hair with onions. In fact, Illuminate Labs’ Dr. Andrea Paul told MarthaStewart.com in March that applying onion juice on the scalp is good to treat hair loss due to the amino acids, which help restore hair follicles. She added: “For convenience, it probably makes sense to apply the treatment prior to showers, as it will be quite pungent.”

While Cardi — who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 11 months, with husband Offset — did not further detail her haircare routine, she’s previously been candid about her go-to beauty products.

“Would you shower at my place?” she previously captioned an August 2021 photo of her bathroom via Twitter, showing off tubs of Vaseline, Dove body wash, Degree deodorant, Dr. Teals scrubs and Lubriderm lotion.

The Hustlers actress continued at the time: “I loooveeeee to exfoliate down south with [the St. Ives Apricot scrub] after I shave. I can’t laser or wax til I give birth [with baby No. 2] so I like to exfoliate right after I shave. Body scrubs is good for the leg & body but I feel is too oily for the bikini line.”

Cardi has also frequently made headlines through the years over her changing hairstyles and wigs, but her natural look has remained one of her favorites.

“OK guys, so this is really how my hair is,” Cardi said in a June 2020 Instagram Story video. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it and then two days later it looks puff puff like this. Even when you braid it.”

The “WAP” performer told her social media fans that she calls her hair “straight” which is different from Kulture and her “little coils” of curls.

“All the good things that you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair,” she added in the clip, noting that she swears by a DIY hair mask using avocado, raw eggs, mayonnaise and more. “You’re not gonna put soda in your hair because soda ain’t good for your body.”

She continued: “This treatment is really good for curl patterns. I don’t really have a curl pattern but my baby does.”

