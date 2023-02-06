Dressed to impress! Maren Morris hit the red carpet with husband Ryan Hurd ahead of the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

The “Bones” songstress, 32, rocked a see-through silver Off-White gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her belly button. Hurd, 36, for his part, opted for a classic tux. The duo — who tied the knot in March 2018 and share son Hayes, 2 — both received a Best Country Song Grammy nod this year for “Circles Around This Town.” The pair cowrote the track along with Julia Michaels and Jimmy Robbins.

“This is a really cool night because we’re nominated together,” Hurd told E! Red Carpet host Laverne Cox. “I’m so proud of her. I’m so proud of the album and the song and the record.”

Morris, for her part, added that she was hoping to see Beyoncé perform during the awards show. “I’m ready to bow down and pray to Queen Bee,” she said.

The “Middle” singer received two other Grammy nominations this year: Best Country Solo Performance for “Circles Around This Town” and Best Country Album for Humble Quest. She reacted to the honor via Instagram, sharing a clip of her dancing on a beach.

“3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?! 🥂😭,” the Texas native captioned the November 2022 post.

Morris already has one Grammy under her belt; she earned the Best Country Solo Performance accolade in 2018 for “My Church.”

In addition to garnering critical acclaim, the country crooner has distinguished herself by being an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. During a January guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, she apologized for homophobia within the country music industry.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” the “Middle” singer said, addressing the season 15 competitors. “And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me. … I’m gonna cry.”

The “Make You Say” musician previously made headlines in August 2022 after publicly slamming Brittany Aldean, the wife of country artist Jason Aldean, for her seemingly transphobic comments.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life 🤎✌🏼,” Brittany, 33, wrote via Instagram at the time.

Morris took to Twitter to criticize the boutique owner’s comparison of childhood “tomboy” behaviors to that of someone transitioning.

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie,” she wrote, referencing the blogger’s blonde hair and the January 6 riot at the Capitol following the 2020 presidential election.

One month after the social media spat, the “80s Mercedes” musician talked about the importance of standing up for what you believe in during an appearance on the “I’m Listening” podcast.

“I can sleep at night knowing that I’m always trying to be a better person,” she said during the September 2022 episode. “I stand up for injustices when I see them, and then sometimes I know that it’s totally OK to not insert yourself into the fight. Sometimes you can silently support something as well. And that’s something you have to do for your own mental health.”

Amid the feud, Morris considered skipping the 2022 Country Music Awards in November despite being a nominee.

“I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times in September 2022. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go. As of right now, though, I don’t feel comfortable going.”

The “Make You Say” singer ultimately chose to attend the event but opted out of making a red carpet appearance.