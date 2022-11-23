Proud mama! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is enjoying her first winter season with daughter Malti.

“I mean …,” the India native, 40, captioned a Tuesday, November 22, Instagram Story photo of her daughter’s face while sleeping. The 10-month-old, who the actress and Nick Jonas secretly welcomed via surrogate in January, snoozed in her car seat in the snap. A knit, pink beanie covered the little one’s eyes as she soundly slept.

The Baywatch actress and the Jonas Brothers crooner, 30, announced earlier this year that they became first-time parents.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple — who wed in 2018 — wrote in a joint Instagram statement in January. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Malti spent nearly 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) after her birth.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the Unfinished scribe captioned an Instagram photo of her daughter in May. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

While neither Chopra Jonas nor the Kingdom alum revealed further details of Malti’s health challenges, they were grateful to bring her home. She added at the time: “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress and the “Sucker” musician have continued to dote over their little one’s sweetest milestones throughout the year.

“It is certainly life-changing,” Jonas gushed to Entertainment Tonight in July of fatherhood. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy. All is good. … [Between my brothers and I, we have] a lot of kids! They’re everywhere and we love it.”

Chopra Jonas and the Camp Rock actor’s baby girl joined a big extended family. Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas shares daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6, with wife Danielle Jonas. Joe Jonas, for his part, welcomed two little girls of his own with Sophie Turner: Willa, 2, and a second daughter, who was born in July. They have not yet revealed the infant’s name.