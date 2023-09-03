Stassi Schroeder Felt Braxton Hicks Contractions All Night Long

The fact that Gilmore Girls is Stassi Schroeder’s go-to comfort show after a tough day of being a pregnant mom makes Us identify with her even more.

“Last night was fun. Had Braxton Hicks all night, thought it was the real thing, started panicking & crying because I thought I was going to go the hospital without kissing Hartford goodbye,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 2, noting her daughter, 2, was sound asleep when she felt the false labor contractions.

Schroeder further noted that her pain eventually “went away,” just as Hartford climbed into her and husband Beau Clark’s bed. “She proceeded to throw up all over the place,” Schroeder wrote. “She’s sick.”

While Schroeder and Clark’s second baby has not arrived yet, she needed to find a way to relax after dealing with the stress of both painful contractions and Hartford’s illness.

“I’m just gonna start Gilmore Girls now. I need this,” she concluded, adding five fallen leaves emojis and sharing footage from the first scene of the WB pilot.

Gilmore Girls originally aired between 2000 and 2007 on The WB (and later The CW for the final seasons), following single mom Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and her teenage daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), in their small town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut. After the show’s seventh season, the cast later reunited for a Year in the Life revival for Netflix in November 2016. While Gilmore Girls has not returned for a second reboot season, many fans see autumn as the perfect chance to rewatch the show from start to finish. (Hi, it’s me, I’m fans — and, clearly, so is Schroeder.)

Schroeder is currently pregnant with her second baby, a son. She and Clark, 42, announced the news in March.

“You know, I wish I could say that I had one of those Hallmark moments in finding out that I was pregnant, and I actually planned on having one,” Schroeder exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “I was gonna take a pregnancy test when the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, because that was, like, the day that definitely you’ll be able to tell [if you’re pregnant] by then. [But] I’m impatient and I couldn’t wait.”

She continued: “I woke up two days before New Year’s Eve and [had] no makeup on, like, crust all around my eyes and I’m like, ‘Beau, I can’t wait. Like, I have to go do this right now.’ It was so anti-climactic, but the best ever. I wish I had that story to be like, ‘We found out at New Year’s Eve,’ [but] no.”

As the Bravolebrity and Clark count down the days to meet their baby boy, they’ve already picked out his name.

“I was watching — this will be a hint — Domina and there is an Italian tie to my son’s name,” Schroeder said during an episode of her “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast late last month. “So many people are dangerously close [when they guess what we chose] because I [previously] said I was inspired by a street in New York and that street was actually my first choice of baby names. So the name that everyone is guessing was my first choice before I came up with this other one. But this other one — which is similar to the street name — has an Italian tie to it. It makes it very special.”

Schroeder and Clark held their second wedding ceremony — their first was at home amid the coronavirus pandemic — in Italy in May 2022.