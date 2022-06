Helene Yorke and Bary Dunn

The Other Two actress gave birth to a baby boy on June 12, revealing the news via social media three days later. “Thrilled to announce the arrival of a new DILF,” she teased alongside a photo of her husband cradling the newborn. “He was born 6/12/22 at 4:44 p.m. 215lbs. His son and I are thrilled and doing well.”