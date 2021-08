Scott Disick

Kourtney and Disick began dating in 2006 and had three kids together during their romance: son Mason in December 2009, daughter Penelope in July 2012 and son Reign in December 2014. After they split in July 2015, the pair remained close friends, even as they moved on with other people. He also continued to film Keeping Up With the Kardashians with his ex and her family.