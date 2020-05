Family Man?

“Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted,” Nikki told Maria Menounos in May 2020 of her and Cena’s breakup. “And that’s really what pushed me in the end. If I’m going to force someone to be a father, what if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything, and then you have this child and you’ve built this life? I remember thinking, ‘It’s not what I want.'”