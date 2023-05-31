Firing back. After Khloé Kardashian was sued by her former assistant for unlawful termination, she filed her own court documents and denied the claims.

According to court papers obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 31, the Good American designer, 38, filed a case management statement in the Superior Court of California.

“Defendant also alleges claims based on his alleged termination of employment. Defendants deny all claims and allegations,” Kardashian’s statement reads while noting that she is willing to undergo mediation to settle the case.

Both parties have since agreed to a 30-day extension, in which Kardashian is granted more time to respond to the initial complaint. She has until June 26 to reply.

Us previously confirmed in February that Matthew Manhard sued the Kardashians star for allegedly firing him when he returned to work after being sidelined with a knee injury. Manhard — who worked as a household assistant for Kardashian between January 2019 and November 2022 — claimed that the Revenge Body alum gave him too many tasks that interfered with his ability to take legally required breaks. He also alleged that Kardashian did not pay him overtime despite working more than 12-hour days.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author, who was sued for breach of California’s labor laws, fervently denied the allegations at the time.

“It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route,” a legal rep for Kardashian told TMZ on February 22. “Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.”

The spokesperson claimed that Manhard was on an extended “leave of absence” toward the end of his employment with Kardashian, who “eventually” needed to hire a replacement. “We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit,” their statement concluded.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 10 months, with ex Tristan Thompson — has not further addressed the legal battle or how she manages her household affairs.

Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, live in side-by-side mansions in Calabasas, California.

“They live sort of in a compound,” Martha Stewart, who spent time with the mother-daughter duo during an October 2022 episode of The Kardashians, revealed of their respective homes during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the following November. “They have very nice houses. Many rooms … like, 150 Hermès pocketbooks in a closet. [I went] into basements, attics — well, they don’t have an attic, but [I went] everywhere. We had such a good time. A very nice house tour.”

Kardashian and True had moved into their dream residence in 2021, intending for Thompson, 32, to join them. The Los Angeles Lakers player ultimately did not move in following his last breakup with the reality TV star, who ended their relationship amid his 2021 paternity scandal, in which it was revealed that he fathered son Theo, 17 months, with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Kardashian. Thompson, who is also the father of 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig, has since found his own abode down the street.

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source exclusively told Us last month. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”