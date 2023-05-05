Some things are better left unsaid, according to Meghan McCain. The former The View cohost called out multiple A-listers — including Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Trainor — for frequently sharing their “raunchy” sex confessions.

In a column for the Daily Mail published Thursday, May 4, McCain, 38, began by addressing Paltrow’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance on Wednesday, May 3. While chatting with host Alex Cooper, the Oscar winner, 50, compared which of her exes — Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck — was better in bed.

“That is really hard. Because Brad was, like, the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time,” the Avenger: Endgame actress explained. “And then Ben was, like, technically excellent. … I can’t believe my [18-year-old] daughter [Apple] is listening to this!”

McCain, for her part, noted in her Daily Mail piece that men often “brag about their conquests and compare their partners” — but she doesn’t believe that gives women a pass to do the same, claiming it “doesn’t make it right for Paltrow to do it before an audience of millions.” The columnist added, “She knew what she was getting into. This podcast [“Call Her Daddy”] frequently veers into the intimate and even vulgar, so she can’t claim that she was caught off guard.”

Trainor, 29, has also been candid about sharing details about intimate moments with her husband, Daryl Sabara. On an April episode of her and her brother Ryan Trainor’s “Workin’ On It” podcast, the “All About That Bass” singer opened up about how sex has become “painful” with her “big boy” husband since she was diagnosed with vaginismus.

“I’m truly sorry that you’re having trouble, Meghan, but it is your problem,” McCain wrote in her column.

The Bad Republican author — who shares daughter Liberty, 2, and 3-month-old daughter Clover with husband Ben Domenech — also called Rachel Bilson’s recent sex comments “dangerous.”

On Wednesday’s episode of the “Women On Top” podcast, the O.C. alum, 41, revealed her favorite sex position is “missionary” because she wants to be “f—ing manhandled.”

Addressing Bilson’s confessions, McCain stated, “It’s tempting to blame millennials for this complete lack of self-awareness and self-control by public figures, but it’s not just them.”

The TV personality went on to cite Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos as examples of celebrity oversharing in a different demographic. McCain listed several things about the pair’s “bedroom escapades” that she learned “against her will,” including that their daughter, Lola, 21, once walked in on them having sex, and that they had been intimate at “Andy Cohen‘s home on Fire Island, on the set of All My Children and in a public bathroom.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

McCain continued: “I’m aware of the criticism that I will get for taking this position. I can see the tweets now: ‘If you’re so horrified by these comments Meghan, then why are you repeating them?’ Well, I’m making a point. American culture is pornified.”

The Arizona native shared her opinion that while it’s important for women to be “confident in their sexuality,” it also means “they shouldn’t ‘be pushed and prodded by society into wearing it on their sleeves.”

She concluded her column by stating that “overexposure” is robbing “young people of their innocence, and it deprives them of the experience of exploring the mysteries of life on their own terms.”

McCain has never been one to shy away from sharing controversial opinions and her conservative values throughout her years on The View — and after.

Last month, the ABC alum took aim at another female star when she accused Meghan Markle for “chickening out” of attending King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6.

“There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan,” she wrote in another Daily Mail piece published April 13. “Now, all of a sudden, she doesn’t want to be pictured in public, dressed up in one of those ridiculous tiny hats? I’m sorry. I’m not buying it.”

A source previously told Us Weekly that Markle, 41, would not appear at the coronation alongside husband Prince Harry to remain in California for their son Archie’s 4th birthday. The couple also share their 23-month-old daughter, Lilibet.