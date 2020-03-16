She’s On Good Terms With Matt James

Cameron’s best friend — and future Bachelorette season 16 contestant — shared a series of shady memes when Brown asked out Cameron at After the Final Rose in July 2019. “Mannnn, she better be buying,” James wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

James and Brown made up, however, during her March visit to Florida.

“When you confront that internet bully 😅,” James captioned a photo of Brown jokingly putting him in a headlock on March 15.

“Lesson learned,” she commented. “You’re alright tho.”

The pair also started following each other on social media.