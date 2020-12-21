January 2020

The twosome celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a Bachelor-style date on January 12, 2020. “Tux and wedding dress on, rented a Lamborghini and had one incredible set up at a dinner overlooking the city,” Arie captioned a photo via Instagram. “My wife sure knows how to plan a date. Thank you love, I’ll never forget tonight.”

Lauren described the evening as a way to “relive” their wedding day.

“Happy first anniversary to my best friend, my love and my partner in everything,” she captioned a post via Instagram. “I love you. This has been the best year of my life and we are just getting started. To us!”