May 2020

The couple revealed in a heartbreaking YouTube video that Lauren miscarried their second chid. “We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn’t get the happy story we had hoped for,” they said. “We decided to share this part of our journey with you, because well, we share everything with you! But also because we hope that by talking about this we can make other couples going through these times a little less lonely.”