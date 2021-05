June 2018

Pitt and Jolie reached a temporary custody agreement for summer 2018 after the court decided that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to the children. The court determined the kids “are safe with their father” too. Maddox, due to his age, was free to stay with either parent.

The Emmy winner had physical custody during portions of the summer and was required to spend time with the children with a psychologist present.