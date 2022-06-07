June 2022

An insider exclusively told Us that Pitt has been “holed up in his place” in Los Angeles while dealing with the ongoing custody battle with Jolie. “It’s very clear to him that Angie has gone out of her way to delay and stall the process,” the source claimed. “All he can do is work with his legal team and file the paperwork whilst responding to her claims. Month after month goes by with one piece of red tape after another, endless jumping through hoops and bickering between their lawyers with no resolution.”