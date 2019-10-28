Love Lives

Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged and Married Within 12 Months

By
Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged and Married in the Same Year
 Johnny Nunez/WireImage
20
21 / 20

Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr.

Engaged: February 2016

Married: December 31, 2016

Status: Divorced in October 2017

Back to top