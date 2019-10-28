Love Lives Celebrity Couples Who Got Engaged and Married Within 12 Months By Nicholas Hautman 10 hours ago Johnny Nunez/WireImage 20 21 / 20 Luann de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino Jr. Engaged: February 2016 Married: December 31, 2016 Status: Divorced in October 2017 Back to top More News This Fuzzy Hoodie Just Might Be the Softest Thing in the World 5 Jeans You Won’t Want to Miss From the BOGO 50% Off Sale at Express Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe Swear by This Product for Their Skincare Routine More News