Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen

The Big Brother stars announced their engagement on January 31 via social media. Rummans, 29, revealed that her beau surprised her by popping the question on the beach earlier that month. “YES to forever and ever and always. You and me babe, for the rest of time. 1.10.2021 ‘If it’s meant to be, it’ll be,'” she wrote in her Instagram caption.