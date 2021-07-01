Erika Henningsen and Kyle Selig

“I choose you always, thanks for choosing me best friend,” Henningsen, who starred alongside Selig in Broadway’s Mean Girls, wrote via Instagram on July 1. “(Not pictured: a 100-pound sea turtle who served as witness, and Kyle’s panic sweat when he dropped the ring in the sand moments before).”

Selig shared more moments from the romantic beach proposal, captioning them, “I am lucky to have a best friend that has seen me through all the ups and downs, and I think I’d be stupid not to LOCK THAT DOWN. So, we’re doing this, officially. She said yes, btw, she’s not just keeping the ring.”