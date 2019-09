Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Eric Nichols

The 90 Day Fiancé alum announced her breakup from her boyfriend of less than a year in an Instagram post on September 11.

“After 8 months of being Erickee’s girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way,” she wrote. “There is no hard feelings or regrettees [sic], but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”