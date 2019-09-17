Celebrity Splits of 2019

Lauren Alaina and John Crist

Before Alaina was set to take center stage on Dancing With the Stars, she revealed on September 16 that she broke up with the comedian. “I mean, there’s, like, no big story,” she said on The Bobby Bones Show. “We were, like, best friends before we dated, and we’re still best friends. It just didn’t work out. I guess that’s how dating goes, right?” The country singer, who began dating Crist four months after calling off her engagement to Alex Hopkins, told Us Weekly on August 21 that Crist would “be able to make every show on [DWTS] except the first one.”