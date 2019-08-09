Celebrity Splits of 2019

Morgan Stewart and Brendan Fitzpatrick

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills stars called it quits on their marriage of three years in the summer of 2019, a source confirmed to Us Weekly. The E! News personality spoke out about their breakup in a lengthy Instagram Story on August 9. “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways.”

Stewart also seemingly addressed infidelity rumors with E! executive Bryce Kristensen that surfaced in March 2019, writing, “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”