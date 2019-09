Tom and Jennifer DeLonge

News broke on September 16 that the Blink-182 rocker and his longtime love had called it quits after 18 years of marriage. San Diego Superior Court records obtained by Entertainment Tonight indicate that the Angels and Airwaves frontman filed for divorce from his spouse on September 3, with TMZ reporting that he cited “irreconcilable differences.” The former couple share a daughter, Ava, and a son, Jonas.