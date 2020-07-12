Celebrity Splits of 2020

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

Us confirmed on July 10 that the Call Me By Your Name star and the BIRD Bakery owner had called it quits on their 10-year marriage. “It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage,” the pair wrote in a joint statement via Instagram. “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as coparents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”