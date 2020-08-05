Celebrity Splits of 2020

Emmitt Smith and Pat Smith

On August 1, the former NFL pro and the businesswoman announced their split via Instagram after 20 years of marriage. They are the parents of five children, two of whom they each had from previous marriages.

“We are publicly sharing that after much contemplation and prayer, we have decided to separate,” the estranged duo said in a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages. “We will continue to move forward with love and compassion for one another, as co-parents and friends. We will work together in the best interests of our children, our family, community and businesses.”