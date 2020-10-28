Celebrity Splits of 2020

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti

The “Fancy” rapper confirmed on October 24 that she and her boyfriend had called it quits, six months after welcoming son Onyx. Azalea sparked speculation that the pair had split after she posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Story on October 23. “You lost a real 1,” she wrote. “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone. One thing I’ll never understand is how liars live with themselves. That s–t don’t eat y’all up inside?” She later clarified her post, writing, “What I meant last night was that I’m raising my son alone & I’m not in a relationship.” The pair were reportedly engaged last year after they began dating in 2018.