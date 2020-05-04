Celebrity Splits of 2020

Jeff Lewis and Scott Anderson

The Flipping Out alum announced his breakup with Anderson during a May 4 episode of his Sirius XM show, Jeff Lewis Live. “The last eight weeks has been kind of rough,” he explained the time. “He’s had a lot of anxiety, a lot of frustration, and it got to a point where I felt that he was hypercritical of me. It was a lot of negativity and always complaining.”

Lewis said that there “was just a real lack of communication” between the two, adding, “We speak two different languages. And for me, I need more affirmation and acknowledgment and those kinds of things once in a while. The beating me up and the hypercriticism, it just became suffocating to me.”