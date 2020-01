Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana

Us broke the news on January 22 that Metcalfe and Santana called it quits after 13 years together. As first revealed on Us’ “Hot Hollywood” podcast, a source told Us that they “are not even living together” and that the Desperate Housewives alum “did not cheat on” the former Salem actress. Us broke the news in August 2016 that the pair were engaged a decade into their romance.