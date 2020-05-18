Celebrity Splits of 2020

Jill Martin and Erik Brooks

The Today contributor confirmed her split from her fiancée on May 17 after a one-year engagement. “This pandemic has taken a toll on so many aspects of life — it’s such a difficult time for everyone,” the “Deals and Steals” host told the New York Post‘s Page Six in a statement. “Erik is the most magnificent person, but with him living in Boston with his children, and me living in New York, the distance just became too difficult for us to maintain the kind of relationship that’s important to us both. He is an amazing man, and I wish him nothing but the best.” Martin met Brooks on a dating app and the pair got engaged in May 2019 after dating for two years. The couple appeared on Today in April to talk about the challenges for couples during the coronavirus lockdown. “Erik and I have never spent so much concentrated time together, we’ve been here basically alone for three weeks 24/7… and like many couples we’ve had a couple of blowups,” she admitted. “I would say they were kind of major blowups, it was kind of tough … These are unprecedented times.”