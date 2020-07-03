Celebrity Splits of 2020

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly

The country singer and her husband announced they were divorcing on July 3. “We’ve made this painful decision together — a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work,” they said in a statement at the time. “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this,” the statement continued.”