Lake Bell and Scott Campbell

The couple, who tied the knot in June 2013 and are parents of daughter Nova and son Ozgood, announced their split on October 22. “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”