Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr

The personal trainer announced their engagement was off in November 2020.

“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children,” she wrote via Instagram. “I love him dearly, but I am no longer able to be by his side while [he] seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that [you] pray for everyone involved …”

The twosome were set to wed in November 2021.