Lana Del Rey and Sean ‘Sticks’ Larkin

In a New York Times profile from March 19, Larkin confirmed that he and the Grammy nominee ended their relationship after six months of dating. They were first linked in September 2019, and Del Rey made their romance Instagram official in December 2019. “Right now, we’re just friends,” the cop shared in the interview. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”